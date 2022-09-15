Presidio Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Presidio Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 0.2% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $3.32 on Thursday, hitting $299.29. 1,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,064. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $283.72 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

