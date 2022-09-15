Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Princeton Capital Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

About Princeton Capital

Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The fund specializes in making investments in lower middle market in form of mezzanine, mezzanine debt, first lien loans, second lien loans, notes, bonds, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, add on acquisitions, recapitalization, refinancings, growth financing and debt financing investments.

