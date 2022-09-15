Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,761 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.07. 1,115,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $169.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

