Private Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.05. 3,095,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,653,284. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.72.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

