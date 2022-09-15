Private Asset Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,445 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,273 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 19.1% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Illumina by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 196,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $68,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in Illumina by 3.6% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 234,467 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.19. 27,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $453.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3,374.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illumina to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

