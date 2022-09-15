Private Asset Management Inc. Has $564,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.16. 24,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.22. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $136.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.64.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

