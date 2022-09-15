Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,483,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,136. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.39. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $296.39 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

