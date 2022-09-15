Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,220 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 2.7% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.54. 922,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,367,265. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

