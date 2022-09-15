Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 625 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

