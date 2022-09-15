Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.51. 6,107,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.