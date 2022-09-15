Project TXA Price Up 25.3% Over Last Week (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Project TXA has a market cap of $1.39 million and $577,647.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 616.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.95 or 0.12792013 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00840747 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021100 BTC.
Project TXA Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
