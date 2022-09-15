Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,418,900 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 1,053,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 616.9 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Prosus to a “hold” rating and set a $54.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

PROSF opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. Prosus has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

