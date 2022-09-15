Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.67. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 18,049 shares.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Protagenic Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protagenic Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Protagenic Therapeutics worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound is PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

