Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 188,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 138,469 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Provident Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ PAQCW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 14,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,452. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19. Provident Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

