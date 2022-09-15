PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Up 257.1% in August

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTAIY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.28. 7,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,253. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

