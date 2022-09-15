PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Up 257.1% in August

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PTAIY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.28. 7,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,253. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.
About PT Astra International Tbk
