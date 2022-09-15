PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Update

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk stock remained flat at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6916 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group. The company offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

