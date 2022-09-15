PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of PCT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. 53,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,624. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 12.85.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 171,224 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 96,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
