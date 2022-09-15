PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of PCT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. 53,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,624. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 12.85.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $706,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,435,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,026,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,658. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 171,224 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 96,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

