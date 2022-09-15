Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. 28,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $4.13.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
