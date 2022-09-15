Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. 28,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

