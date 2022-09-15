PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PVH to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.53.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 51,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 564.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in PVH by 100.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the first quarter worth about $386,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

