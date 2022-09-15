PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $200.61

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.61 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 197.40 ($2.39). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 197.40 ($2.39), with a volume of 345,878 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 192 ($2.32) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £823.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 203.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 200.57.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

