Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,913,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QBIO remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 867,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,319. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Q BioMed has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.76.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

