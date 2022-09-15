Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Desjardins cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report issued on Sunday, September 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DOL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.41.

Dollarama Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

DOL opened at C$76.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.82. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$53.39 and a 12-month high of C$83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.32.

In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.18%.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.