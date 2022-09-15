QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.76. 289,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

