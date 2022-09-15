Quantum Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 142,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,592,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,683,788,000 after acquiring an additional 149,203 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

V stock opened at $199.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $376.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.