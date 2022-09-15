Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.88

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.88 and traded as low as C$27.07. Quebecor shares last traded at C$27.13, with a volume of 721,641 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QBR.B shares. National Bankshares raised Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$32.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.66.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.86.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More

