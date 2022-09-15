Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Short Interest Update

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ QIPT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $160.34 million, a PE ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 144,045 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Quipt Home Medical

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.