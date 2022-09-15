Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Short Interest Update

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,200 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the August 15th total of 241,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qutoutiao

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qutoutiao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Qutoutiao as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:QTT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. 41,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,430. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.83. Qutoutiao has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

Featured Stories

