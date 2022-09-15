Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.61 million-$398.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.76 million.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Radiant Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,515. The firm has a market cap of $334.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.
