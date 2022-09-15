Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.61 million-$398.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.76 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Radiant Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,515. The firm has a market cap of $334.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 369,445 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,584,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 775,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 53,363 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

