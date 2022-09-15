Rai Reflex Index Price Down 0.3% This Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for $2.90 or 0.00014411 BTC on major exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $14.14 million and $2.13 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 512.8% against the dollar and now trades at $600.22 or 0.02986692 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00825982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020854 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,880,679 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official website is reflexer.finance. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything.RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything.RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more "stable" collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate."

