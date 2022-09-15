RamenSwap (RAMEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7,842.44

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. RamenSwap has a total market cap of $7,842.44 and approximately $30,668.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RamenSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 490.4% against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.

About RamenSwap

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

Buying and Selling RamenSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RamenSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RamenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

