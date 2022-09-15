Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 481,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,697 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $53,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 117.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Rapid7 stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

