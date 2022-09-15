RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives $229.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROLL. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total transaction of $1,822,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,603,245.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total transaction of $1,822,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,603,245.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,125 shares of company stock valued at $16,230,063. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Down 5.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

ROLL stock opened at $229.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.17, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

