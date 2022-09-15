Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading Down 19.6%

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Rating) shares traded down 19.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00). 412,961,005 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 894% from the average session volume of 41,563,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

Reabold Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £33.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03.

Reabold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

Recommended Stories

