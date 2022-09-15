RealFevr Trading Down 5.1% This Week (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, RealFevr has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. RealFevr has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $6,927.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RealFevr alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000420 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031169 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr (CRYPTO:FEVR) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. The official website for RealFevr is www.realfevr.com. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.

RealFevr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealFevr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealFevr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealFevr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealFevr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.