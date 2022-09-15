REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Update

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the August 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.3 days.

Shares of RNWEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462. REC Silicon ASA has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter.

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

