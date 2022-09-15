Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Articles

