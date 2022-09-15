Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 1,034 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 272,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE EMR traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.29. 69,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,918. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

