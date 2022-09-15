Red Spruce Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its holdings in Avient by 26.8% in the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,942,000 after purchasing an additional 875,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avient by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 2.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,697,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE AVNT remained flat at $38.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,560. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

