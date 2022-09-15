Red Spruce Capital LLC Raises Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned 0.32% of National CineMedia worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in National CineMedia by 489.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,711 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,073. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

Insider Transactions at National CineMedia

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,548,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,693. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCMI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

