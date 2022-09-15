Red Spruce Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after purchasing an additional 513,432 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 546,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,245,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on STWD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Profile

NYSE STWD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.37. 55,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,009. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

