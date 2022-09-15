Red Spruce Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Red Spruce Capital LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.8% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.9 %

AVGO traded down $9.48 on Thursday, hitting $501.27. The company had a trading volume of 64,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

