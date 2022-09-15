Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 4,201 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 236,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,684,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,946,000 after purchasing an additional 420,113 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 558,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 211,105 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of INFN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.12. 47,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $357.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.