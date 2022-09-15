ReddCoin Market Cap Tops $6.04 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $15,589.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001551 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000980 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

