Redrow (LON:RDW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 510 ($6.16) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,000 ($12.08).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.58) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 767 ($9.27).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 474.60 ($5.73) on Monday. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 450.31 ($5.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 743.60 ($8.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 585.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 532.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 527.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($125,664.57).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

