Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 454 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,876,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,235,000 after purchasing an additional 575,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $45,597,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.70. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

