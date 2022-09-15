Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 253 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $647,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 615,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,318,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 151,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 79,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $130.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.