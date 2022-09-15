Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

