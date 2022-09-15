Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in McDonald’s by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $255.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.77. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

