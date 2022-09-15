Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.5 %

DGX stock opened at $123.99 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.32 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.