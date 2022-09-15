Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after buying an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $418.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

